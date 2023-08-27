Stone blasting death Odisha, bodies recovered after 32 hours of search operation

Mohana: Two were killed in a stone blasting accident near Bandhaguda village of Mohana in Gajapati of Odisha on Friday, bodies recovered after 32 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the deceased were related to each other. They were an uncle and nephew duo.

In a tragic incident two labourers were killed in an accidental explosion which took place during stone blasting in near Bandhaguda village of Gajapati district under Mohana police station on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Nahak from Jharadi Radhagobindapur Gram under Rambha Police Station, and Vishnu Prasad Nahak from Madhurchhua Gram.

Narayan Nahak and Vishnu Prasad Nahak were working near Bandhaguda village when a stone blasting operation took a tragic turn. The force of the blast caused stones to fall, resulting in fatal injuries to both laborers.

On receiving the news of blast, local authorities, including the Mohana Police and the Fire Department, rushed to the accident site. Their primary focus was on recovering the bodies and launching an investigation into the tragic event.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

According to the latest reports, the district administration announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased.