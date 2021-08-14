STF seizes over 900 kg ganja in Odisha, one arrested

By WCE

Bhubaneswar: In another major drug haul, the Special Task Force (STF) of crime branch seized over 990kg ganja from a truck near Mathani Chhak, NH-60 Basta in Balasore district today and arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Pravat Kumar Sahu, resident of Ganjam district.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by team of STF Bhubaneswar near Mathani Chhack  against illegal transportation of Narcotic Drugs to West Bengal and intercepted one ten wheeler truck loaded with contraband.

During the search, they found 990kg 600 gms of ganja in the secret chamber of the truck. Later, the STF team seized the ganja and the truck.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court in Balasore.

Later, a case was registered under NDPS Act 1985 and started a probe into the matter.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs and has seized more than 36 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 84
quintals 28 kg ( 84.28 ) of Ganja /Marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.

