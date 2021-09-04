STF seizes over 1 kg brown sugar in Khordha, Student arrested

Khordha: The chain of massive drug haul continues in Odisha where the Special Task Force Bhubaneswar seized 1 kg 034 gms of brown sugar from near Kumabasta petrol pump in Khordha and arrested one student in this connection. He has been identified as Manoranjan Das, a B Tech. graduate of Gurujanga.

Based on a reliable information, a raid was conducted near Kumabasta petrol pump and apprehended Manoranjan from the spot. The team seized 1 kg 034 gms of brown sugar, a bike bearing registration number OD 33Y 3318 and other incriminating materials from his possession.

During the interrogation, he could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials and hence he has been arrested. A case has been filed under section 21(c)/29 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Manoranjan will be forwarded to the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, Khordha.

It is noteworthy of that since 2020, STF has seized more than 39 Kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of ganja /marijuna in the special drive against narcotic drugs and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.