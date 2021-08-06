STF seizes live Pangolin in the capital city of Odisha, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha crime branch special task force (STF) on Friday seized a live pangolin near Kalinga studio Chhak in the capital city of Odisha and arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chitrasen Sahoo of Badamba in Cuttack district, Khageswar Sahoo of Patrapada, Bhubaneswar and Bhagirathi Behera of Kansamari, Ganjam district.

On basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid near Kalinga studio Chhak about a deal of sale live pangolin by wildlife criminals. During the search one live pangolin and other incriminating materials have been seized from their possession and arrested three persons.

The pangolin was illegally transported from Jagatsinghpur to Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of live Pangolin. They will be court forwarded.

In this connection, STF PS Case no. 27 ft. 5.8.2021 U/s. 379/411/413/120(B) IPC & Sec 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1973 was registered.

The live pangolin will be handed over to DFO, Chandaka wildlife warden for safe custody.