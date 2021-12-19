STF seizes firearms, ammunitions in Angul, 1 arrested

Angul: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha on Sunday successfully broke the chain of gun runners. They were planning to supply firearms from Chhendipada area of Angul.

Based on a piece of reliable information on the sale of illegal firearms by criminals, the STF and District police conducted a raid near Kerjang under Chhendipada police limits and seized eight illegal firearms and seven ammunition.

The team of police also arrested one person identified as Ratnakar Kalta of Sarapali in Sambalpur.

Along with the eight firearms and seven live ammunition other incriminating materials have also been recovered from his possession.

Since 2020, 64 guns and 98 live ammunition have been recovered by the Special Task Force (STF) during a drive against illegal firearms.

Also read: Commissionerate Police seized firearms, ammunitions in Cuttack, 3 arrested