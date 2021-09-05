STF seizes elephant tusks in Odisha, 4 arrested

By WCE 7
Bhadrak: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized an elephant tusks from Baranga area under Agarapada police limits of Bhadrak district and arrested four people in this connection.

On the basis of reliable information, STF and Forest Department team conducted a raid at Baranga area and arrested one person from the spot. Later, the elephant tusk was found from the possession of three other people who belongs to Balasore district.

Thereafter, all the criminals were arrested by the teams. They seized elephant tusks and other incriminating materials from their possession.

The STF team has initiated a probe into the matter by interrogating the arrested accused.

 

