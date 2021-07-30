STF seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore in Puri, One arrested

Puri: The Special Task Force (STF) of the State Crime Branch on Friday seized 1kg 48 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore at Pipili-Nimapara over bridge in Puri district of Odisha.

STF has arrested one person in link to the case. However, the identity of the accused has not been declared yet.

On basis of intelligence inputs, a team of STF, BBSR conducted a raid near Pipili-Nimapara over bridge area against the illegal trade of Narcotic drugs and and apprehended one accused person.

The STF seized seized 1kg 48 grams of brown sugar and incriminating materials were recovered & seized from his possession.

As the accused could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband, the accused person was

arrested and will be forwarded to the District & Sessions Judge court of Puri.

In this connection, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 35 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 67 quintals 52 kg ( 6752 kg) of Ganja /Marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.