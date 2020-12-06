Rayagada: The Special Task Force(STF) seized a huge quantity of Ganja on State Highway No. 326 near Limamode

over bridge under Gunupur Police Station limit in Rayagada district.

As per reports, STF busted a trade of illegal ganja after gaining reliable information from sources and seized huge quantity of contraband weighing around 302 kg and other incriminating materials. A person was arrested in this connection.

The accused was identified as Ayubo Sabar of Sampen village of Nuagaon area of the Rayagada district.

A case has been registered with the number 217/ 2020 U/s 20 (b)(ii)(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 in this regard in the Gunupur Police Station for necessary legal action. Further investigation is underway.