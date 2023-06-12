STF seizes 161 kg of Ganja in Odisha’s Angul; 3 arrested

Angul: A team of Special Task Force (STF) has seized more than 161 kg of Ganja and other incriminating materials in Odish’s Angul district. The cops have also arrested three in this connection.

The three accused were identified as Sarmit Urma of Chandrapur village, Rohit Behera of Madhapur village and Sunil Deep of Routpada. The cannabis was beiing seized from Chandrapur village under Athamalik police limits of the district. Reportedly, Ganja more than 161 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered & seized from their possession. Further search related to the case are underway.

A case has been registered on the report of STF at Athamalik Police Station for necessary legal action.

Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of Brown Sugar, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 115 quintals of Ganja, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 172 drug dealers.