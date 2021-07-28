STF seizes 152kg Ganja in Badamba of Cuttack, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: A team of Special Task Force with the help Cuttack District Police on Wednesday conducted a raid in Badamba area of Cuttack, seized 152 kg of Ganja and arrested 3 persons in connection to the illegal trade.

On the basis input from intelligence unit, the STF along with Cuttack Police conducted a raid in Damagadia village under Badamba police station in Cuttack. Three persons were arrested for illegal trade of narcotic drugs.

During the raid, the STF seized 152kg Ganja and other incriminating materials from their possession. A case has been registered at Badamba Police Station for necessary legal action.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 34 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 67 quintals 52 kg (6752 kg) of Ganja /Marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.