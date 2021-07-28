STF seizes 152kg Ganja in Badamba of Cuttack, 3 arrested

By WCE 4
STF seized ganja in cuttack

Bhubaneswar: A team of Special Task Force with the help Cuttack District Police on Wednesday conducted a raid in Badamba area of Cuttack, seized 152 kg of Ganja and arrested 3 persons in connection to the illegal trade.

On the basis input from intelligence unit, the STF along with Cuttack Police conducted a raid in Damagadia village under Badamba police station in Cuttack. Three persons were arrested for illegal trade of narcotic drugs.

Related News

Odisha government decides to reopen Medical Colleges while…

IMD predicts Heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Odisha in…

During the raid, the STF seized 152kg Ganja and other incriminating materials from their possession. A case has been registered at Badamba Police Station for necessary legal action.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 34 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 67 quintals 52 kg (6752 kg) of Ganja /Marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.

You might also like
State

Odisha government decides to reopen Medical Colleges while adhering to Covid…

State

NABARD sanctions Rs 356 cr for building 35 bridges in Odisha

State

Odisha approves Guidelines for creation of over 4,000 Revenue Villages

Nation

CBI conducts searches at 15 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.