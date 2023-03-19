STF seized Leopard skin in Odisha’s Boudh, Poacher arrested

Boudh: The STF on Sunday seized skin of one leopard and two deer in Boudh district of Odisha. One man, identified as Girish Kumar Sahoo of Harabhanga village, has also been arrested on poaching charges.

On receiving information from a reliable source, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division on the public road connecting from Chhatranga to Harabhanga, where they apprehended the poacher and seized the wildlife items.

The STF seized three numbers of wildlife skin including one leopard skin, two deer hide and other incriminating materials from his possession during the raid. As he could not produce any authority of his ownership over the items they arrested him.

A case under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and relevant sections of the IPC has been registered. STf will produce the accused in court today. The seized animal hide will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. Investigation is going on, police said.