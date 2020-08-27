STF Odisha brown sugar seizure

STF seized 20 kg 736 gram of Brown Sugar, nabbed 43 drug peddlers in 2020: Odisha DGP

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has effected a good seizure of 4 kg and 25 gram of Brown Sugar at NH 16 in Jamalpal in Jaleswar in Balasore district on the intervening night of 26/27 August, 2020. 2 persons were apprehended in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway, intimated Odisha DGP Abhay in a press meet today in Odisha.

Due to sustained drive in 2020 so far STF alone has seized 20 kg 736 gram of Brown Sugar and detected 22 cases including the above case against the drug peddlers. So far STF arrested as many as 43 drug peddlers, he also informed.

The magnitude of such seizure will become evident from the fact that the total seizure of 2020 till date by STF alone is more than the total cumulative seizure made by Odisha Police for the last 08 years.

Massive seizure of ganja by Odisha Police in 2020 so far:

In the year 2018 Odisha Police seized 523.89 quintals of ganja. In the year 2019 Odisha Police seized 618.15 quintals of ganja. Till July this year 614.50 quintals of ganja was seized. Till last report came, over 630 quintals of ganja has been seized. Hence, current year seizure has already been more than seizure of last year (2019) and the year before (2018).

