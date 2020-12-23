Cuttack: A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch rescued a live pangolin and arrested one person near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening.

The arrested has been identified as Santosh Kumar Dalai of Gumutipur village in Dhiasahi of Jagatsinghpur.

Based on reliable information, the STF officials conducted a raid and arrested Santosh and seized one live pangolin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Santosh was arrested as he could not produce any valid document in support of possession of the live pangolin and later produced before the sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM Court) today

A case has been registered at STF police station under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC R/W 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. was registered.

The pangolin will be handed over to the authorities of Nandankan Zoo authorities, said an official.

Further investigation is on.