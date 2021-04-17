STF Rescues Pangolin From Cuttack District Of Odisha, One Arrested

Cuttack: A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch rescued a live pangolin and arrested one agent from Badamba area in Cuttack district of Odisha on Friday.

The arrested has been identified as Keshab Sahoo of Abhimanpur village .

On the basis of reliable information, STF team conducted a raid near village Abhimanpur. They seized one live pangolin from the accused while he was illegally selling it to some other state and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Keshab was arrested as he could not produce any valid document in support of possession of the live pangolin for which he has been arrested.

A case has been registered at STF police station under sections 379/411/120(B) of IPC r/w 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The seized live pangolin weighs about 14 kgs. It will be handed over to DFO cum Wild life Warden, Athagarh for safe custody.

Further investigation is on.