Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized 214 Metric Tonnes (MT) of stolen Ferro-Chrome in Cuttack district and arrested as many as 6 persons in this connection.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF yesterday conducted a raid at various places under Manguli & Tangi police limits regarding illegal unloading of costly materials from interstate transport vehicles by the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Gupta, Santosh Kumar Verma, Babli Gupta, Kundan Paswan, Nanda Kishore Singh and Radheshyam Gupta.

The gang was operating in Odisha and its neighboring states likes West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc.

Heap of such illegaly unloaded ferro-chrome weighing about 214 MT along with three trucks, generator set and electric sewing machine worth Rs 2 crore were found from their possession for the purpose of disposal for their illegal pecuniary benefit.

The arrested persons will be court forwarded. A case has been registered in this connection while further investigation was underway.

Generally, Ferro-Chrome is exported from India through various ports to different countries like Japan and South Korea.