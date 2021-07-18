STF busts inter-state arms smuggling racket in Bhubaneswar, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch today busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket and apprehended two persons in this connection in the capital city of Odisha.

The two criminals have been identified as Butu alias Basanta Moharana of Ranapur in Nayagarh district and Jaga alias Krushna Chandra Srichandan of Khordha.

On basis of reliable information, STF along with team raided near Siko village under Jankia police limits in Bhubaneswar. During the search they seized five pistol, 5 SBML guns, 8 rounds of live ammunitions, one empty cartridge, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials from their possession and arrested two persons.

The STF has registered a case under Arms act and further investigation is underway.

It is also noted that the accused persons were also involved in multiple cases of various districts.

Since 2020, STF alone has seized 47 fire arms, 84 live ammunitions and arrested several criminals.