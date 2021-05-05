Balasore: Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state illegal fire arms racket and arrested two criminals.

Basing on intelligence input regarding illegal possession and sale of illegal fire arms by some inter-state criminals identified as Rabindra Prasad of Munger, Bihar and Biswanath Bisoi of Srikrushnapur, Balasore district.

A team of officers of STF intercepted the above persons near Ranital in Bhadrak.

During search heavy arms and ammunitions that is: Five Numbers 7 MM automatic pistols, Seven magazines and Seven live ammunitions were recovered from their possession.

In this connection STF case under Arms Act has been registered and investigation is on. Both the above noted persons were arrested and will be forwarded to the court.

During last one year, drive against illegal arms & ammunitions have been conducted, STF has alone seized as many as 27 fire arms, 61 live ammunitions and arrested several criminals.