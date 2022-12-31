STF arrests wildlife smuggler in Baripada

The task force officials conducted a raid where the criminals were striking a deal with some customers to sell the skin of the tiger some days ago.

Udala: The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrests one more wildlife smuggler in connection with selling of Royal Bengal tiger skin near Bisipur Chhak in Baripada.

Earlier, the officials had arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested person has been identified as Purnachandra Majhi of Sasangabeda.

Yesterday, the Crime branch had arrested mastermind Fhagu Hansda. All the arrested persons have been court-forwarded.

