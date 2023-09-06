STF arrests 7th grade fail mastermind, fake note racket busted in Odisha

Sonepur: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 7th grade fail mastermind and a fake note racket busted in Odisha on Wednesday.

The Odisha STF has raided areas in and around Sonepur Matikhai village in Sonpur district of Odisha, say reliable reports. The Special Task Force has been operating in the area and investigating into the matter since two days.

The accused identified as Jashovant Meher is one of the those behind the fake note racket, and is still on the run. Yashwant, the brother of accused Deepak Meher, was arrested by the STF, say reports.

There is reliable information about Yashowant hoarding fake notes ofestimated to be worth crores of rupees. It is worth mentioning that, Yashwant had relations with some powerful people of West Odisha.

The STF has also got critical information from the Call Detail Record (CDR) report. As a cover, the brothers sell sarees from door-to-door as hawkers.

But the counterfeiting of notes is the main business of the two brothers, said reports. The STF seized 41 lakh 16 thousand from accused Deepak. The brothers were planning to give the fake notes to Chhattisgarh so that they could be used in the general elections.

Detailed investigation underway, said reports.