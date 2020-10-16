Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested two illegal Arms dealers from Chandaka area in Khordha district on Friday. The Crime branch ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi informed about it in a press meet in Bhubaneswar today.

The two Arms dealers are said to be the mastermind of a number of illegal Arms deals.

As per reports, STF conducted a series of raids on Friday when the two dealers were nabbed from Chandaka area. Both of the arrested persons are from Chandaka area. The STF seized eight number of guns and 12 rounds of bullets from the Arms dealers.