Bhubaneswar, April 16: Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha on COVID-19, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary and Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department briefed the Press today about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

Excerpts:

In order to fight COVID-19 the Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik had decided to open COVID-19 exclusive hospitals in the State well in advance and directed to make these hospitals operational. As per order of the Chief Minister, so far 24 exclusive COVID-19 hospitals have become operational in 21 Districts within a short span of time. These hospitals have 3951 beds and 293 ICU beds.

An exclusive COVID 19 Hospital is being established in Kalahandi District. It will be fully operational at Government Engineering College, Bhawanipatna with a capacity of 194 beds and 6 ICU beds in 7 days.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Secretary to the Chief Minister VK Pandian visited Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts today and inspected COVID Hospitals there. They made detail review of COVID-19 preparedness in these districts.

As per the advisory about the usage of COVID-19 medicines like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), general public have been advised not to take this medicine without doctor’s advice.

In order to keep a watch on cases of domestic violence during lock down period, Women and Child Development Department has started a Whatsapp no-7205006039 to help women in distress. Besides, Helpline of the Department-181 is also operational. Victims of domestic violence are advised to take the help of Whatsapp and Helpline. Similarly, State Women Commission has introduced a Whatsapp no-8763543013 in this respect.

Government of Odisha has given importance to development of Health Infrastructure and Special Training of Doctors and other medical staff to fight strongly against COVID-19. Training is being given to doctors of various districts in SCB MCH(Cuttack) on how to treat suspected Corona patients those require ICU.

Food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided through 2553 camps for around 77,000 ‘Guest Workers’. These workers are from various states of the country. Any complaint received through Shramik Sahayata Call Centre-18003456703 is being addressed promptly.

7033 nos. of temporary medical centres/camps have been completed in 6798 Gram Panchayats in the State with 1, 63,649 beds.

Today, 3, 34,426 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5438 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 113 ULBs 35,173 persons have been provided with food.

From 15th April morning to 16th April morning, 144 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 134 no. of cases for violation of lock down, 4 cases for ‘Home Quarantine’ and 6 cases have been registered for other related issues. 152 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

Till date 76 cases have been registered in the state for rumour mongering.

Health Update