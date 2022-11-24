Std 2 student critical after teacher beats him in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: A teacher has allegedly badly beaten up a Standard 2 boy in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The family of the boy has lodged a complaint in this reguard with the local police.

This incident has occurred in Kaptipada Upper Primary School. On Wednesday the student identified as Subha Behera had gone out of the school premises during lunch break and had caught a dead snake from a drain nearby.

The other students complained about this to the teacher identified as Jayant Kumar Mallik who in turn beat up the student black and blue.

The teacher had allegedly beaten up the student so badly that his back was bleeding. A case has been lodged against the teacher.

The police has started an investigation into the matter, said reports.