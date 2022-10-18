Statue of bull in Odisha’s Balangir district drinking milk!

Though it seems unbelievable, as per a recent report the statue of Nandi, the bull of Lord Shiva at a temple in Patnagarh are under Balangir district of Odisha is drinking milk. As of now, hundreds of people have crowded the place and trying to feed the stone statue with milk. Interestingly, the milk is getting disappeared.

The incident took place at the Lord Kapileswara Baba temple in Khuntsamalai village in Patnagarh area of Balangir distrct.

As per reports, the priest of the above mentioned temple received a message from somewherte at today evening that the holy bull statue in the premises of the temple is drinking milk if spoon feed. Accordingly, he brought a few amount of milk and to his astonishment the milk dissapearred after it was offered to the bull statue in the temple.

After this news spread to the nearby areas, people from other villages have started vistiting the temple to feed the Vrushava statue.

As per report, when this incident was reported at 7 pm today, by the time the article was written, thousands of people had reached to the temple to try whether the holy bull will be happy to drink milk from their hand or not.