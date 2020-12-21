State Women Commission Summons MP Anubhav Mohanty, His Parents  

By WCE 3

Cuttack: Taking note of the ongoing marital discord between Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife, who is also a noted Ollywood actress, Barsha Priyadarshini, the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Parliamentarian and his parents.

The Women Commission has reportedly asked Anubhav and his parents to appear before it on December 29.

Earlier on December 15, Barsha had knocked on the doors of the Commission and appraised it about her ongoing marital discord.

On the other hand, the Kendrapara MP submitted his response through his counsel before the Cuttack SDJM court. He submitted his response over the domestic violence allegations levelled against him by Barsha.

