State-level Task Force To Contain Wildfire Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday constituted a state-level task force to review and suggest measures to contain wildfire incidents reported across the state.

The task force has been formed under the chairmanship of Sandeep Tripathy, former PCCF and HoFF, Odisha.

As per the reports, the task force will suggest measures for augmentation of existing fire management protocols, recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention.

Besides, it will recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention and conduct a post-assessment of forest fire-affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity.