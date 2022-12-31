State Level Single Window Clearance Authority approves 16 industrial projects, check details

Bhubaneswar: State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Government of Odisha today held its 114th meeting under the chairpersonship of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (IAS).

After the whopping success of the 3rd edition of MIO Conclave held earlier this month, the committee approved 16 industrial projects worth INR 4183 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 12,973 people in the state across 9 sectors.

The projects approved in the meeting belonged to diverse sectors like paper, wood and forest-based, food processing, textile, apparel and technical textile, metal Ancilliary and downstream, polymers and plastic products, plastic, waste management, circular economy, chemical, tourism and cement.

The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with 6 of the projects being set up in Khurda, 3 in Puri, 2 in Koraput and one each in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhamara, Mayurbhanj and Angul.

The SLSWCA approved two proposals of Greenply Industries, India’s pioneer interior infrastructure company, under the name of Greenply Speciality Panels Pvt Ltd & Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd to set up two manufacturing units for the production of new medium density fibre board having annual capacity of 2,56,000 cubic metre and new plywood & allied product manufacturing unit having annual capacity of 13.5 million square meters in Semiliguda, Koraput with a proposed investment of Rs 505 crores & Rs 101 crores respectively generating employment for over 1300 people in the state.

The committee gave a nod to the proposal of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd, the leading Refractories Manufacturing Company of India, to set up a refractory manufacturing unit for the Metal Ancilliary & Downstream industry in Dhamra. The unit is being set up at an investment of INR 650 crores and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 700 people in the state.

In the Hospitality sector, the committee approved the proposal by Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties for setting up a 4 star Hotel & Convention Centre named “Ananya Beach Resort” at an investment of Rs 50.84 crores. This is likely to generate an employment opportunity for over 110 people in the state. The project will be coming up in Sipasurubuli, Puri.

In the food processing sector the committee also approved an investment of Rs 624 crore for Varun Beverages Limited, the largest manufacturer of PepsiCo’s products in India, to set up a manufacturing facility for beverages, packaged drinking water, beverage-based syrups, PET preform along with 3.0 MW captive rooftop solar power plant in Khurda. The project is expected to create over 220 jobs in the state.

Jindal Panther Cement Pvt Ltd has also received an approval from the committee to set up their cement manufacturing unit in Angul at an investment of Rs 955 crore generating employment potential of 350.

In Apparel & Technical Textile sector, the Govt. cleared four projects which are expected to generated employment for nearly 8,434 people.

Apart from this, SLSWCA recommended 10 large projects to High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) for consideration, which are expected to create employment opportunities for around 30,000 persons.