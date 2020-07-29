State-level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to hold the state-level Independence Day celebration at the Unit-III Exhibition Grounds in Bhubaneswar in view of Coronavirus pandemic .

The state-level Independence Day celebrations was also held at the same venue last year. In previous years, the event was being celebrated at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the city.

Official sources said, the police band will perform the national anthem. The troupe of three police forces will salute the national flag and the chief guest. The day will be celebrated with the participation of a limited number of people, including the Covid warriors.

Health protocols like social distancing and wearing of masks will strictly be followed during the event, officials added.