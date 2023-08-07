Working Committee Meeting of Odisha Digital Media Association held

Bhubaneswar: The state executive meeting of the Odisha Digital Media Association was held yesterday at the State office in Bhubaneswar. The meeting was presided over by the Association President, Tushar Pattnaik, Acting President, Nihar Ranjan Panda, and Vice President, Sunil Dey.

The meet held discussions on several issues and future initiatives for the development and welfare of the state.

Representatives from different districts of the state were seen attending the meeting. Notable attendees included Bhubaneswar District President Sukanta Kumar Mohanty, Journalist Sunakar Das, District Vice President Manoj Behera.

Representatives from Kalahandi included Rajendra Prasad Panda, Raghumani Pujari, Jaswant Pujari, Kshetramohan Rout. Rajendra Prasad Panda was jointly elected as the District President. Over 50 journalists were seen attending the Odisha Digital Media Association meet.