State CID and National Law University sign MoU for students’ internship

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven students of the National Law University (NLU) in Cuttack today went to the State CID Crime Branch and started their 30 days internship as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Odisha Police and NLU.

According to reports, the NLU interns were nominated by the University to the State CID Crime Branch and started their 30 days internship with the Crime Branch.

During the internship, the students will get familiarise with the working of CID Crime Branch in the field of Investigation, prosecution, collection, collation and dissemination of data, scrutiny of different acquittal judgments, case records, preparation of legal drafts like counter affidavit, rejoinder etc. to aid the Investigating Officer, and other fields of Odisha Police.

Welcoming the students of NLU Cuttack to Crime Branch, Arun Bothra, the ADGP CID CB asked the interns to take advantage of the MOU and enhance their knowledge of law and procedure in the field of investigation.

Bothra underlined the need for mutual exchange between the law students and the police so as to benefit from each other’s knowledge and experience.

Likewise, Sheffen Ahamad K, the IG of Police and Chittaranjan Kanungo, OSPS (I) Dy DPP CB briefed the interns about the investigation and prosecution of cases by CID Crime Branch.

It is to be noted here that the MOU was signed between the NLU and Odisha Police represented by CID CB in the month of November-2022. After the end of the academic sessions, the third-year students and a Ph.D. student went for internship.

The aim of the internship is to open a new vista for mutually beneficial exchange between the NLU and Odisha Police. While benefitting the inters academically it is expected to enhance the knowledge and professional capacity of Odisha Police