State Cabinet Meeting: Odisha IT Policy 2022 Approved Today

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved ‘Odisha IT Policy 2022’, in order to make the State a prominent investment hub of information technology (IT) in the country, generate new job opportunities as well as position it on the global map as a preferred IT outsourcing destination.

“Odisha, the Sunrise State in Eastern India is on the cusp of an information & communication technology revolution. The Government of Odisha has been at the forefront in adoption of emerging technologies in IT to drive and transform governance in the State to positively impact the lives of its citizens. In consonance with the 5T principles of good governance (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time, and Transformation), the State is all set to realise the vision of a digital democracy,” read the press note by Electronics and IT Department

Following is the information regarding the Odisha IT Policy 2022: