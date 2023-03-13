Standard 8 student succumbs to burn injuries in Odisha

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a standard eight student has succumbed to burn injuries on Monday in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The incident of him falling into boiling dal took place the hostel of a high school andhad been reported on March 6, 2023. The student was critical and had been admitted to the hospital where he was being treated for severe burn injuries.

The incident has taken place in the hostel of a high school at Dengula in Koira area of Sundargarh district of Odisha.

Earlier today, the standard eight student has succumbed to the burn injuries in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

ALSO READ: Wife attacks man in Bolangir of Odisha over petty quarrel