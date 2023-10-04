Standard 1 boy dies in Bhadrak of Odisha as signage falls on him

In a tragic incident, a Standard 1 boy died in Bhadrak district of Odisha as a signage fell on him, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. 

Representational Image (Pic Credits: Vartha Bharathi)

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a Standard 1 boy died in Bhadrak district of Odisha as a signage fell on him, said reports in this regard on Wednesday.

According to reports, the class I boy student of Uchapada Primary School under Dhusuri Police limits unfortunately died.

It is worth mentioning that, after a signage fell on him during road construction work near the school, said reports.

Further detailed reports in this regard is awaited. A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the tragic incident, said reports.

The Dhusuri police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The body of the minor has been sent for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

