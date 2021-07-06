Stain on khaki! OAPF employee arrested for impregnating widow on the pretext of marriage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Love, sex, and cheating allegations has been leveled against police personnel by a widow. The incident has now become a hot topic in the Dharamsala police station area.

According to sources, Shyamsundar Kisku, an Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) employee, had an affair with a widow from Digambarpur village under Dharamsala police station of Odisha’s Jajpur distirct.

Shyamsundar allegedly kept physical relationship with the woman by promising to marry her. However, he later refused to marry her. She even complained that he caused miscarriage as well.

The two later reached an agreement through a foundation. However, the young woman lodged a complaint with the Dharamsala police station in connection with the incident.

Dharamsala police has registered a case and arrested Shyamsundar based on the FIR. Both the accused and the woman went under medical tests. Besides, the victim’s statement was recorded in front of the Magistrate under Section 164.

The accused was forwarded to the court, police said. The arrested OAPF employee, Shyamsundur Kisku is from Sukinda police station and met with the woman while he was working at the Jarka Police outpost. He is now working as an OAPAF at the police headquarters in Panikoili.

Statement of Shyamsunder is yet to be received.