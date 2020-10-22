There is good news for the youth preparing for the government job. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a mandatory notification related to Junior Engineer and Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment 2020.

Staff Selection Commission, in its official notification released on Wednesday evening, said that interested candidates should apply early for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) -2020 and Stenographer Group C and D. Do not wait for the last date. Please tell that SSC had issued a notification for application on the post of Junior Engineer on October 1. At the same time, notification was issued on 10 October for the recruitment of Stenographer Group C and D-2020. The application process for both the posts will be online.

Last date to apply: October 30 is the last date to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer. November 4 is the last date to apply for Stenographer Group C and D.

Commission said, do not wait for the last date SSC issued the notification saying, candidates applying for Junior Engineer Exam-2020 and Stenographer Group C and D are advised to apply before 30 October for JE and 4 November for Stenographer. Candidates should not wait for the last date.

The Commission said that there could be heavy traffic on the server when applying during the last days, due to which many times candidates may face trouble in filling the form. So try to complete the application process before the last minute.

Please tell that SSC will conduct computer based examination (Tier 1) from 22 March to 25 March 2021 for Junior Engineer recruitment. At the same time, the examination for stenographer group C and D recruitment will be from 29 to 31 March 2021. For more information, the candidates can go through ssc.nic.in and read the official notification.