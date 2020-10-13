Stability In Petrol And Diesel Prices Brings Much Needed Relief To Consumers In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Fuel price in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar did not show much change as compared to the last few days, there was a minor fluctuation today tough.

On Tuesday petrol was Rs. 81.94 per lt whereas diesel recorded Rs. 77.01 per lt.

Whereas on Monday, Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L .

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

