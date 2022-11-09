STA uses Odia movie Daman to create awareness about learners license

The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has come forward with a unique way to make people aware about the Learners License (LL) exam on its official Twitter handle today in Odisha.

As per the twitter post, the STA has informed the people to appear for the LL exam through the proper process, and not to take the help of the middlemen. It further explained to the people not to fall victim to bribery.

It is noteworthy that, the STA took to its twitter handle and mentioned all the details by adding a pinch of creativity through movie Daman. The twitter post had a clip of Daman movie which narrated of fighting fears.

After seeing the post from STA, the netizens have appreciated the creative initiative of disseminating awareness among the people and applicants of Learners License.

It is to be noted that, Ollywood movie Daman starring actor Babushan was released recently and it has been garnering overwhelming responses by the audiences. As the story is based on real events, the Odia cine audience have got a treat to their eyes through this movie made with such promising content after years.