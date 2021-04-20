STA Suspends DL & LL Tests In All RTOs Of Odisha

drivers license test suspended in odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of rise in coronavirus cases in Odisha the State Transport Authority (STA) has suspended all learner’s license (LL) and driving license (DL) tests to prevent transmission of infection.

According to reports, the order will be effective from April 22 till further orders.

The state government has issued the restriction in the interest of general public and for containment of Covid-19 cases.

All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) may reduce quota per slots or cancel existing slots for all driving related services and VAHAN related services in respective region taking into account prevailing Covid situation.

The RTOs will upload regarding suspension of DL and LL tests in the facebook/ twitter official account for information of public.

