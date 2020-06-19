The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold an Open Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on crucial date given at Para 5.1 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male.

The details of posts are as under:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400- 1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Vacancies:

The detail of tentative Vacancies are as follows:

Candidates selected for appointment for posts of SI in CAPFs are liable to serve anywhere in India.

The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.

Reservation and suitability of Posts:

Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) etc are as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, as per extant Government Orders.

The Commission makes selection of candidates in pursuant to the vacancies reported by the concerned User Departments for various posts. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies of any User Department. Implementation of reservation policy, maintaining reservation roster and earmarking of vacancies for different categories comes under the domain of the User Departments.

For the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, reservation is available for ex-servicemen and special categories of ex-servicemen as detailed below:

Out of the quota meant for ex-servicemen, 50% of such quota will be reserved for the following categories of ex-servicemen: Having served in the Special Force/ NSG (Special Action Group), or Having received QI “Qualified Instructors” grading in the commando course, or Officers from the Navy/Air Force who have worked in the specialized commando type units. In case sufficient number of Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, the unfilled vacancies will be filled from amongst other available ex-servicemen candidates.

Age Limit: Age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on 01-01-2021 i.e. Candidates born not before 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2001).

Educational Qualification: For all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

How to apply: Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

Application Fee: Fee payable: Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, mastercard, Maestro RuPay Credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Important Dates:

Submission of online applications: 17-06-2020 to 16-07-2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 16-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 18-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 20-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 22-07-2020

Dates of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 29-09-2020 to 05-10-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): 01-03-2021

