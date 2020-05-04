Puri: The Sri Mandir management committee will meet today in order to finalise the details of Rath Yatra in Puri. The fate of Rath Yatra in the year 2020 lies in the decision made in the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled at 4:30 pm today and will be presided by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb via Video-conferencing.

The meeting will be joined by Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple the Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Puri.

The Chief of Sri mandir managing committee will also be present in the meeting. The meeting about the conduct of Rath Yatra comes at a wake of lockdown extension in the country till May 17.

Even though the state was placed under lockdown from March 24, the ceremonies for Rath Yatra were conducted keeping in mind the social distancing norms. However keeping in mind the contagious nature of Covid-19 the chances of Rath Yatra is low.