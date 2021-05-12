Srimandir To Be Closed For Four Hours For Banak Lagi Ritual Today

Puri: The special Banak Lagi ritual of the holy Trinity will be held at Srimandir today for which the temple will remain closed for devotees for four hours in the afternoon.

The Banak Lagi Ritual will be perfomed during 1 PM to 5 PM during which the public darshan will remain suspended.

Worth mentioning, the Banakalagi ritual happens to be a secret ritual of the deities also known as ‘Srimukha Sringara’. During the rituals the servitors will apply fresh colours on the idols of the deities with an objective of restoring their original look.

The ‘Banaka’ is prepared from different types of natural colours like Hingula, Haritala, Kasturi, Keshar and Kaintha which is applied to the idols.