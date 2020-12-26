Puri: Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Srimandir in Puri reopened today for the residents of the district after nine months.

The locals of the Puri can have the darshan of the Trinity till Dec 31.

The temple administration and district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Security personnel have been deployed to monitor the law and order situation and around eight kiosks have been made for the entry of the devotees.