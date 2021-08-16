Srimandir reopens for devotees of Puri Municipality area, Cremation of bodies also allowed at Swargadwar from today

Puri: The Lord Jagannath temple in Puri reopened today for entry of general public of Puri Municipality area from August 16. However, all the devotees will be allowed entry for darshan from August 23.

The devotees can visit the temple from 7 am to 7 pm. Covid-19 negative report or final vaccination certificate is mandatory for the residents from outside Puri while the residents of Puri can provide any valid certificate for the entry.

The residents of Puri will visit in three phases. For one ward a time period of three and half hours have been allotted.

The temple will remain shut for darshan on weekends as a measure to contain the spread of Covid infection and for the sanitization. Usage of masks is mandatory for the devotees both inside and outside the temple. Social distancing norms and hand sanitization protocol has to be compulsorily followed.

Earlier on Thursday and Friday, Srimandir reopened for the sevayats of Srimandir and their families.

On the other hand, the cremation of bodies from outside Puri district will be allowed at Swargadwar from today, Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu had informed on Saturday.

A total of 10 people will be allowed to participate while performing the last rites of a deceased. The Covid negative reports of the deceased has been made mandatory in order to get the permission.

It is noteworthy of that the cremation of bodies will also be allowed on weekend shutdowns.