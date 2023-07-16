Sri Mandir to remain closed for 4 hours tomorrow, check details

Puri: Shri Vigrahaman Chitalagi Niti at Puri Sri Mandir is scheduled tomorrow on the occasion of Sravana-Krishna Amavasya Tithi.

In view of the solemnity of the occasion, the temple authorities have announced certain arrangements for the convenience and safety of the devotees. It has been decided that public darshan will be temporarily closed from 2 PM to 6 PM, immediately after the conclusion of the first Bhogmandap ritual.

The revered ritual, held annually, is dedicated to worshipping the divine form of Shri Vigrahaman and seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The temple administration has taken this step to facilitate the smooth conduct of the sacred rituals and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the performance of the Chitalagi Niti. During the closure period, the priests and temple staff will engage in the prescribed rituals and observances, adhering to the rich traditions associated with the event.

It is worth mentioning that the Sravana-Krishna Amavasya Tithi holds immense significance in the religious calendar, as it marks a propitious time for devotees to connect with the divine and offer their prayers and supplications.