Puri: Darshan at the Sri Mandir will be suspended from tomorrow.

Only the sevayats shall be allowed into the temple for puja and rituals.

The members of the sevayats family, devotees or tourists shall not be allowed into the temple.

The decision has been taken after a proper discussion between the District Collector and the Sevayat Association.

Ramchandra Dashmohapatra, a member of the SJTA has announced the directive.