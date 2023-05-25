SRC seeks report as nor’wester wreaks havoc in parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Nikunja Bihari Dhal sought reports from collectors after nor’wester caused widespread damages in parts of Odisha this afternoon.

According to reports, nor’wester rain lashed several places like of the State like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Athagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Dhenkanal this afternoon.

Soon after the rain activity, people of the above-mentioned locations were extremely happy expecting that the rain would bring some relief for them from the continuous blistering heatwave. However, their expectation went wrong as the rain was accompanied with strong lighting and gusty wind, the speeds of which reached up to 40-50 km per hour, and caused several damages.

Trees were seen uprooted at different areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack while a high-tension electric wire snapped in Pipili area leading to disruption of power supply and vehicular movement.

Likewise, the strong wind and rain also destroyed several kutcha and asbestos houses in Athagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, and Dhenkanal.

Taking a serious note of the incidents, the SRC directed the concerned Collectors to furnish a report on damages incurred due to the nor’wester. He also directed the officials to liaise with DISCOMS for immediate power restoration.

