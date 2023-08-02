SRC reviews flood threat in Odisha, urges collectors to be prepared

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner reviewed the situation with the Collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Sambalpur.

He has directed the Collectors to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations suspected to water logging/low-lying areas to meet any eventuality.

People from water logging areas are to be evacuated if required and sheltered in safe shelters. They shall be provided with dry/cooked food and drinking water.

Adequate Anti-Snake Venom must be available in DHH/CHCs/PHCs. The local Fire Service Teams and ULB authorities shall take steps in de-watering and clearance of uprooted trees if arises.

Collectors may decide closure of schools and Anganwadi Centers if required due to heavy rain. Vehicular traffic must be regulated carefully on submerged roads.

Due to deep depression, heavy rainfall is experienced in all parts of the State. The State has received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours.

Highest Rainfall of 390.6 mmis recorded in Boudh Block of Boudh District. Four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 200 mm and 68 blocks have recorded rainfall between 100 mm to 200 mm.