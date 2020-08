Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in 13 districts of Odisha. A red warning has also been issued.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has also issued Orange and Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in various districts.

Red alert has been issued in the following 13 districts namely: Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malangiri, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nabrangpur have been issued Orange alert.

The rest of Odisha has been issued an Yellow alert. All the alerts have been issued till 8:30 am tomorrow i.e. 27 August.