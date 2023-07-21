SRC issues alert for heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 26

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a heavy rainfall alert to the collectors of various districts on Friday and asked them to be prepared.

Reports say that, rain will continue till July 26. SRC has ordered the District Magistrates and Collectors to be on high alert.

Ground officials of the Water Resources Department have also been directed to monitor the situation. Sensitive areas have been asked to be monitored. The district administration is ready to take urgent steps in case of emergency.

The Odisha SRC Satyabrat Sahu said that he spoke to the Malkangari District Collector. The situation is completely under control in the district he added. Except for seven to eight districts, the rest of the districts received normal rainfall as per requirement.

The SRC added that, the next three to four days will be favorable for agriculture and farmers if there is good rain. SRC said that there isn’t much water in the rivers of the state, hence there will be no problem if the Hirakud dam gates are opened.