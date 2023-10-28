Sr Revenue assistant found hanging in official residence in Koraput

Jeypore: A senior revenue assistant was found hanging in her official quarters at Baipariguda block colony here in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhyarani Nayak.

According to sources, Sandhyarani was staying alone in the quarters. The incident came to the fore after neighbours alerted the police about a foul odors came out of her house.

A team of police led by Baipariguda IIC Susant Satpathy reached the spot and broke open the door only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

It is suspected that she died by suicide about a week ago.