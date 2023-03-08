‘Spy pigeon’ seized by Odisha police in Paradip

Paradip: Paradip Marine Police in Odisha seized a suspected spy pigeon tagged with a tiny spy camera and a chip what appeared to be a GPS tracking system on Wednesday.

According to reports, the fishermen of a trawler named Sarathi captured the bird at Ramchandi in Konark area in Puri district on March 6.

However, they handed it over to the marine police as soon as they reached Paradip Fishing Harbour today.

The fishermen, who captured the bird, claimed that something was written on the body of the pigeon in a foreign language in blue and red colour. It is suspected that some secret or coded message was written in either Chinese or Urdu.